Transcript for Trump announces grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes

The FAA is prepared to make any announcement very shortly regarding the new information. And physical evidence that we received from the site and from other locations. And through. A couple of other complaints. We. Had a very very detailed. A group of people working on. 7378. The 7379. New airplanes. We're going to be issuing an emergency order of proliferation to ground all flights 8737. Max safe and B 737. Max nine. And plans associated with that. I've spoken to Elaine HS secretary of transportation. Did L well acting administrator of the FAA. And cute Dennis Oliver CEO of borrowing. And they'll be available. Shortly after our conference today. And they are all in agreement with the action. And he played currently in the air we'll go to its destination and thereafter be grounded. Until further notice so planes that are in the air will be grounded. If there is 737. Max will be grounded. Upon landing at the destination. Pilots have been notified. Airlines have been all notified airlines are. Agreeing with this the safety of the American people at all people is our Paramount concern. Our hearts go out to all of those who lost loved ones. To their friends and their families and vote the Ethiopian and the lion airlines. Crashes that involved. The 737. Acts aircraft. It's a terrible terrible thing. Boeing is an incredible company. They are. Working very very hard right now. And hopefully very quickly come up with the answer. But until they used the planes are grounded. And that you'll be hearing from the FAA directly at a little while. I would say probably 45 minutes from now so you'll be prepared to hear that and go into great detail as to what they found and where we're going what we're doing. But all of those planes are grounded. Effective immediately.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.