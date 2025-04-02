Trump announces 'historic' tariffs as he says America's been 'looted, pillaged'

President Trump announced a set of baseline tariffs on all countries in what he described as semi-reciprocal tariffs on nations he claimed were the worst offenders in trade relations with the U.S.

April 2, 2025

