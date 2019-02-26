Transcript for Trump announces recovery of US citizen held hostage in Yemen

We are also following news tonight involving a US citizen held hostage for nearly eighteen months in Yemen that American is now free tonight. President trump announcing the release or recovery of 63 year old American oil worker Danny perched. Taken captive in 27 team the White House thinking the United Arab Emirates for their diplomatic help. Purchase been reunited with his him any wife and children.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.