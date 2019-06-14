Transcript for Trump announces Sarah Sanders will leave position

Sir Sanders is now the white house Press Secretary is heading home to Arkansas she has three children under the age of ten and says her most important job as being a mother. ABC's Trevor alt has more on her departure and what president trump wants her to do next. 1 of the president's most ardent and vocal supporters stepping down from the White House the president announcing cirrus Sanders his longtime Press Secretary will be leaving her position at the end of June. Sent an incredible. We've been through a lot together and she's tough. But she's good Sanders has served as the president's lead spokesperson cents 2017 in that time becoming one of the closest members of his inner circle. This has been honorable life time opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn't be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country. And particularly to work for this president Sanders tenure has not been without controversy her press briefings often taking a contentious tone with lately no official briefings being held at all instead Sanders only appearing periodically for a gaggle on the White House driveway. She was also named in the Moeller report reportedly telling investigators a claim she had made about FBI officials being happy the president fired director James called me was on true Sanders would later describe that as a slip of the tongue the president calling Sarah Sanders all warrior and thanking her for what he sees as a job well done even encouraging her to run for governor in her home state of Arkansas. Cover all ABC news Washington. Our thanks to Trevor.

