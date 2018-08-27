Transcript for Trump announces new trade deal with Mexico

To be deeper trade big day for our country a lot of people thought would never again here. We do. This thing. This has to do the musical is now that we're gonna call that the United States Mexico. Trade agreement. And we'll get rid of the name NAFTA has a bad connotation because United States are very badly by NAFTA. For many years and now let's say you really good view of both countries this is something that's very special for our manufacturers. And for our. Farmers from both countries are all of the people that work for jobs. It's also great trade it makes it a much more fair bill as far as Canada is concerned we haven't started with candidate yet we wanted to do Mexico. And see if that was a possible to do. Canada will start negotiations. Shortly LP. Calling. The prime minister terrorism. And will start negotiation and if they'd like to negotiate fairly well look. We'll let you know they have put tariffs of almost 300% on some of our dairy products that we can't have that when I can stand for that. I think with Canada frankly the easiest thing we can do is to terror their cars coming in. It's tremendous amount of money and it's a very simple negotiation that ended one day and we taken a lot of money the following day. But I think we'll give them a chance to probably have a separate deal we can have a separate deal that we can put it into this deal. I like to call this deal the United States Mexico trade agreement. I think it's an elegant name I think NAFTA has a lot of bad connotations that the United States has it was a rip off it was a deal that was a horrible deal for a country. And I think it's got a lot of bad connotations to a lot of people and so we will look. Probably you and I will agree to let the name. We will see whether or not we decided to put up. A candidate or just to a separate deal which candidate if they want to make that you simplest dealers. More or less already made it very easy to do next accuse.

