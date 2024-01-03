Trump appealing decision to keep him off Republican Maine primary ballot

This comes as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to hold the first campaign event of 2024 on Jan. 6 in Valley Forge.

January 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live