Trump appears in court again in New York trial on business dealings

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky is at the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is in court again for his ongoing civil trial over his business dealings.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live