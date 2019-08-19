Transcript for Trump appears to walk back on background checks

So congress is working on that they have bi partisan. Committees working on background checks and various other things that we'll say I don't want people to forget. That this is a mental health problem I don't wanted to forget that because it is it's a mental health problem. And as I say and I said the other night at New Hampshire we had a an incredible evening I said. It's that people that pulled the trigger is not the gun that pose a ticket so we have a very very big mental health problem. Had congress is working on various things and I'll be looking at that it would very much in about where very much involved and look at what this setting. It. Well way get a look at a whole list of things and I'll make a determination and but I will say congress is now as you know meeting in a bipartisan way we'll see what happens a lot of things happening the the gut level a lot of things happening. But you have to remember also it's a big mental I was stuck at about mental institutions they closed so many I like 92%. Up the mental institutions around this country over the years for budgetary. Reasons. These are people that have to be an institution's. For help I'm not talking about as a form of a prison I'm saying fact help. And I think it's something we have to really look at the whole concept of mental institutions. I remember growing up. We had mental institutions. Then that would close the New York abducted about there were many of them would flowers. Lot about what lies and all of those people put out in the streets and I said even as a young guy has that I does that work that's not a good thing. And it's not a good thing so I think the concept of mental institution has to be looked at and related to that. I believe that the concept also of voter identification. As to be looked at because you can't have great. Security. For the voter. People that vote you can't have that national security. Unless you get out voter identification. Is something people have to look at very strongly.

