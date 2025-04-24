Trump asks Supreme Court to lift block on transgender military ban

President Donald Trump has made a new emergency request of the Supreme Court seeking an immediate stay of a nationwide injunction blocking the ban on transgender military service members.

April 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live