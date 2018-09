Transcript for Trump attacks Democrats for 'sick' attacks against Judge Kavanaugh

The senate is now considering a truly exceptional nominee for the United States Supreme Court. Judge Brett Cavanaugh. And he's doing really well but do you believe the anger and then be witness on the this. It sick. All country is now seen his amazing intellect. And his brilliant legal mind. Judge Kavanagh deserves overwhelming. Bipartisan support. And I think he's going to be one of art truly great Supreme Court tennis news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.