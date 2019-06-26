Transcript for Trump attacks Mueller after he agrees to testify to Congress

Robert Mueller will testify in open session. The house judiciary and intelligence committee's subpoena in the former special counsel. Compelling him to speak publicly about the findings of his Russia investigation. On July 17 Mueller will likely be asked to clarify his office's position. On whether president trump obstructed justice if we had had called competent. That the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so Moeller will sit before both committees as a private citizen with Americans for the first time hearing him answer questions about what his team found Democrats likely to explore the places in the Moeller report. That suggests president trump was interfering with the investigation. Republicans expected to probe how the investigation got started in the first place trump and his lawyer responding to Muller's decision on fox. It never ends we had did no obstruction we had no collusion Mueller that obviously was. Got a cubs' fans. Personally if they need to answer is the long conflict of interest. Poll reported than coherent. Moeller had intended for his report to stand on its own and make no further public statements but after weeks of negotiations is honoring the subpoenas. House judiciary chair Jerry Nadler believes the testimony. He will resonate does that he says what was in the report. And says it to the American people's they hear it that will be very very important. Because they've been subjected. To months of of deception. As to what was in the report by the attorney general and by the president. White House lawyers tell ABC news they expect that Muller's testimony will be his report. Even as they've quickly gone on the offensive to try to discredit that report again. Before those public hearings on July 17. Will read ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.