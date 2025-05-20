Trump attends GOP meeting to push his agenda bill

President Trump, flanked by Speaker Mike Johnson, talked with reporters at the Capitol ahead of his meeting with House Republicans on his "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

May 20, 2025

