Transcript for Trump does not have authority to start war with Iran: Biden

Six months ago here in New York City I made the case that Donald Trump was. Dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership. In the past few days in the wake of the killing of the Iranian General Counsel money. I think Donald Trump has proved beyond. That comment beyond dispute. App as a decision making process and load up to it. The failure to consult with our allies or congress. In the reckless disregard for the consequences that would surely follow. Was in my view dangerously incompetent. Folks in wake of such an enormous escalation that has exploded geopolitics of the region. It puts United States in the room a collision course. That what we expect from an American president. Well what we've heard from what are we heard from president trump. We have not heard a sober minded explanation. To reassure the American reassure the American people that this decision. Is consequences. Were thought through. No level had a words meant to dial down tensions. And two take us off the path to conflict. No press conference or consultation with our congress. No. Overheard so far this prison are tweets. Threats. And tantrums. All we heard from this administration are shifting explanations. The base of answers. Repeated assertions of an imminent threat. Without the necessary evidence to support that conclusion. And says this is a president. With a history of lying about virtually everything. Who has destroyed his own credibility and that in the United States. On the global stage. New the American people Nora lives. And indeed. No long road the world seems to be taking his word for. If there was imminent threat. They're required at this extraordinary action that. That we are we're owed an explanation. And the facts to back it up. But the these matters are deadly imports. Into me they are unmistakably clear. Donald Trump does not happen to make it clear does not have the authority to go to war with Iran without congressional congressional authorization.

