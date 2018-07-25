Trump-backed Brian Kemp vaults from 2nd place into Georgia runoff victory

The head-to-head vote between Kemp, the Georgia secretary of state, and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle came two weeks after secretly recorded audio tapes began to leak to the media, rocking Cagle's campaign.
0:23 | 07/25/18

Transcript for Trump-backed Brian Kemp vaults from 2nd place into Georgia runoff victory
The candidate backed by president trump has clinched the Republican nomination for governor of Georgia. Secretary of state Brian Kemp won the GOP runoff after the president praised him for having a tough stance on immigration and gun rights. He defeated the once heavily favored lieutenant governor who had raised twice as much money. Temple now face Democrat Stacey Abrams if she wins she'll be the country's first black female governor.

