Transcript for Trump-backed Brian Kemp vaults from 2nd place into Georgia runoff victory

The candidate backed by president trump has clinched the Republican nomination for governor of Georgia. Secretary of state Brian Kemp won the GOP runoff after the president praised him for having a tough stance on immigration and gun rights. He defeated the once heavily favored lieutenant governor who had raised twice as much money. Temple now face Democrat Stacey Abrams if she wins she'll be the country's first black female governor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.