Transcript for Trump vs. Biden on the issues: Climate change

Things sound so good but it so bad it's a rip off of our country. So school hours climate Gordon it's a disaster at yeah. It's a death sentence beer energy jobs I took it out. I withdrew from that calamity Biden pledged to reinstated its gonna cause you this season billions of dollars. You know utter really yes it's a way of really taken advantage of the United States. We need a president respect science. Who understands. That the damage from climate change is already here. Unless we take urgent action. It. Will soon be more catastrophic. President recognizes. And understands and cares than America's or die. Which makes president Charles climate denial is of his disdain for science and facts all the more unconscionable. In August same proved a major disaster declaration for California I've. Approved I think Gavin about forty Stafford act declarations so very quickly because we wanna get this thing taking care of including. Fire management assisting grants to help. Multiple states stop the fires wildfires. In the submerged plants. Floods are wiping out suburban neighborhoods in the midwest. Car keys earned fairly suburban life long arc Carlos. We have four more years of Trump's Clemens and how many suburbs burn cool wildfires how many suburban neighbors in Poland and shot it out. Hot summer we'll have gotten away. And super storms. Banks in my administration's. Pro American energy policies. We can't take this step and the next step well remaining the number one producer of loyal and natural gas anywhere in the world where the largest producer now in the world by far. We're number one in the world and we are energy independence which is nice. There are thousands. On oil and natural gas wells. An oil companies and gas companies have abandoned. Many of orchard leaking toxins. Great 250000. Jobs wow. I just plugging those wells right away. Good union jobs and energy workers. This helps sustain communities and protect her from do you harm and damage is well.

