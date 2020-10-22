Transcript for Trump vs. Biden on the issues: Foreign policy

China has its way this could be key if we keep. Moving to rob the US. Terms. Of our technology and intellectual property. And forcing American companies give away give it away in order. Then most effective way. We need change and is to build a united front of friends and partners challenge China's abusive behavior to confront. These unfair practices. I've placed at massive towers. On more than 500 billion dollars. Worth of Chinese made goods. Already. As a result of these terrorists. Supply chains are relocating back to America and two other nations. And millions of dollars are being paid. To our treasure. That's vice president. I renew our commitment arms control. For Newark. Historic Iran nuclear deal and we negotiated block Iran from gaining nuclear weapons inspectors on the ground. International inspectors. Firm Reid and agreeing with me camp. The Iran deal is effective at a school. If we do nothing. We know exactly. What. In just a short period of time the world's leading state sponsor of terror we'll meet on the costs of acquiring. The world's most dangerous. And therefore. I am announcing today. That the United States and we'll withdraw from the Iran and nuclear deal. It's long past time we didn't forever Warner's. It cost us until blood and treasure. I've long hard numbers you turn on the vast majority of our combat troops. From the worst Afghanistan released. Narrowly focused. Permission. We do look Qaeda analysts leveraged. After decades of division and conflict we marked the dawn of a new Middle East War thanks to the great courage of the leaders of these three. Countries. We take a major stride toward a future in which people of all colors. And backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity in. If you moments these visionary leaders will sign the first to be steals between Israel and the Arab state. In more than a quarter. Century. As president I would do work congestion restored historic partnerships. Oh lead an effort to re imagine. To better meet the challenges are grappling with today in the next twenty or thirty years. NATO military capability Sharaa while also expanding our capacity to take non nontraditional threats. Like my guys just crush. Sigh percent. New challenges which face them and high seats. Now what NATO might raise other countries a 140 billion dollars in paying a 140 billion dollars more. Because I interceded I said look you know we're protecting your you have to pay your bills because it was going like this until I got here now it's got like a rocket ship. The North Korea. I don't pop are negotiating. To jump start to sustain coordinating campaign beings and our allies and others including China. To advance our shared objective and it isn't shared objective. I. Korea. For the same reason we have pursued. Called diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula. I told him. Jung on. When I truly believe that like a run his country is full of tremendous untapped potential. But I do realize that promise North Korea must. He nuclear it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.