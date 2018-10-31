Transcript for Trump blames media for 'anger and division' after visit to Pittsburgh synagogue

Yesterday's visit to Pittsburgh. Was about coming together as a nation. To comfort and to heal. After this day of unity and togetherness. I came home. And said Lee. Turned on the news and watched. As the far left media wants to get used tragedy just so I. Sadly they took a small group of protesters far away from where everywhere because we could not. Have been treated better the First Lady and myself but we're representing the presidency. And it did everything in their power to try to play it up. And pushed people apart that's what's happening there we're seeing people apart it was vague and it was make believe what they said I came home. Look forward to seeing it and it was sad and when we talk about division this is a big part of the division right there. The far left media. Has spread to Arab below. Lies and stories about. The top administration and the tens of millions of people who make up our great movement the greatest political movement in the history of our country. We have forcefully condemn hatred bigotry races. I prejudice in all of its Utley for arms. But the media. Doesn't want you to hear your story it's not my storage US star. And that's why 33%. Of the people in this country believe. The fake dunes is in fact and I hate to say this in fact the enemy of the people sellout the waiting media. Want to solve problems. They want to stoked resentment of the house's stop. They believe that progress. Isn't good for profit or for what ever reason it is their playing their game art movement. Is about safe calls. Great jobs for every citizen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.