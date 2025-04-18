Trump blasts Sen. Van Hollen for meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

President Donald Trump slammed Sen. Chris Van Hollen for visiting Kilmar Abrego Garcia at the El Salvadorian prison and repeated the claims that his arrest was justified.

April 18, 2025

