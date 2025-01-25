Trump ‘border czar’: ‘Being realistic’ not all undocumented migrants will be removed

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz speaks with Trump “border czar” Tom Homan for “This Week” Sunday.

January 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live