Transcript for Trump on border wall: 'I will never ever back down'

When it comes to keeping. The American people safe. I will never ever back down. I didn't need this site does a rough fight with dealing against people who think that if they can stop me from building the wall again we've already done a lot of work. But they think that's a good thing for 20/20 is a not gonna win. They think if they can stop me from building the wall. That's good this is the reason why they don't want the wall built a commitment through our border were we don't have any barriers or walls. And they drive right and then to have no problems. And we'll get that stepped. Would have a wall. We're gonna have a barrier we're gonna have suffered its. We can stop it. But we can't stop it if we're gonna play politics. And the numbers you're talking about our peanuts compared he'll make their money back numerous times a year.

