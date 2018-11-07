Transcript for Trump is in Brussels for the NATO Summit

Overseas right now president trump is turning up the pressure on US allies at the annual NATO summit he is in Brussels demanding that you're paying more for its own defense and the summit got off to a tenth start just moments ago. ABC's Karen Travers is there good morning Karen. Good morning landing and as president front comes to need ever the second year in a row with a very tough message calling. The 2% pushed the president says that the United States is paying more than its fair share for neo and that European countries are not he says. They're the ones that benefit more from NATO's protection. NATO members have pledged to spend 2% of their GDP on defense spending Nader says there's progress being made the residents as. It's not happening quickly enough now European allies are saying that is all very concerning for them because it looks like the president is shifting away from the alliance. Decades long allegiance is to European nations. Cozying up to Russian president Vladimir Putin. This morning the president acknowledged that it could be at ten a couple of days your brain and NATO. Standing with the Secretary General young Stoltenberg. So I think this it. General like come. You may be the only line. The president said that. The president now knowing of course that he's coming at this meeting and not having a lot of things happening on the sidelines he's not sitting down with the leaders of France or Germany or Canada. Who of course there's a lot of attention right now between the president and those leaders. Yesterday you had the European council president say that. America out mr. trump needs to appreciate its allies he said they don't have many right now Candice Lindsay. All right thanks so much Karen.

