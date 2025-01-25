Trump Cabinet beginning to take shape

President Donald Trump’s Cabinet is beginning to take shape as Kristi Noem is confirmed as secretary of homeland security and Pete Hegseth is sworn in as defense secretary.

January 25, 2025

