Transcript for Trump call with Ukraine 'mafia shakedown': Schiff

Now had a chance to review a detailed the notes of the call between the president I'd states and the president of Ukraine. As well as the legal opinion. Drafted by the Department of Justice. In an effort to prevent the whistle blower complaint from coming to our committee. And I have to say that I'm shocked by both. The notes of the call reflect the conversation for more damning than IA or many others had imagined. It is shocking at another level that the White House would release this. These notes and felt that somehow this would help the president's. Case or cause. Because what those notes reflect the is a classic mafia lake shakedown of a foreign leader. There reflecting Ukrainian president to was desperate for US support. For military support to help that country. In a hot war with Putin's Russia. A country that is still occupied by irregular Russian forces. In a which people. Of face. Very. Dangerous and continuing. And destabilizing action by their aggressive neighbor. And at the same time a present United States. Who immediately after Ukraine president expresses the need for further weapons. Tells them Ukraine president that he as a favor to ask. President communicates. To his Ukrainian counterpart. That the United States has done a lot for Ukraine. We've done an awful lot for Ukraine more then the Europeans or anyone else is done for Ukraine but there's not much reciprocity here. This is how a mafia boss talks. What have you done for us we've done so much for you. But there's not much reciprocity. I have a favorite want to ask you what is that favor of course the favor is to investigate his political rival. To investigate the Biden's. And it's clear that the Ukraine present understands exactly what is expected him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.