Trump called for impeaching Obama in 2020

While president, Donald Trump repeatedly called for former President Barack Obama to be impeached despite being out of office.
1:09 | 02/10/21

Remember Obama when he eight. Times. Time you can. Doctor you can pack your playing. Didn't work out that. I think we should impeach him for that let's impeach. He'll. So we can. Jim wager that. But that. The IRS scandal. But that guns remembered again unit evident to anybody a lot of them. He gave guns and awards people in the world the mandated have a registered. To. Impeach him why Republicans. Egypt he said. It adopted keep your plan keep it Dr. keep playing keep it got to keep your plan right. It was a lie we should amp PGM we should impeach him. He sat you can keep your doctor you can keep it well. We should it keeps tab. Nobody thought that we thought of and like 28 times at least he's on record. We could've been alive and W says let's impeach him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

