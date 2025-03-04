Trump calls for 13-year-old DJ Daniel's dream of being a police officer to come true

Trump called attention to 13-year-old DJ Daniel, who aspires to become a police officer but was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.

March 4, 2025

