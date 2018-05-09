Transcript for Trump calls Bob Woodward's book 'a work of fiction'

Bob what don't know the Pope human on the bonus. The book. Means nothing it's a work of fiction. Already general Mattis has come out very very strongly. And I think you know general Mattis he does what he wants visitors are very independent guy he was insulted by the remarks. That were attributed to him and he came out with a very strong saves and I assume you read and help you read it. Last night general John Kelly the same exact thing he Sony was insulted by what they said he's right here. He's insulted by he couldn't believe what they seen it. Then he put out a very very strong statement and many others and other statements are coming out the book is a work of fiction if you look back at Woodward's past. Get the same problem without the presidency likes to get publicity sell some books. But we have done more as saying that administration than any other administration. And already less than two years it's incredible we will soon be approaching two years. But there is no administration. Probably. An even you folks generally acknowledges that has done more work when you look at tax cuts. Regulation Dutch Supreme Court justices. The court system generally. And so much more even if you look at the health care programs that we're passing. That all of the things we've done we're saving social security and the Democrats will destroy Social Security we're saving Medicare. This Democrats want to destroy Medicare you look at what they're doing they're gonna destroy Medicare. And we will save it we will keep it going we're making it stronger when making Social Security stronger we're making our whole country strong results. All you have to do is look at the achievements but I was very honored land without my even knowing about it. And has statements were put out by general Kelley by general Mattis highly respected people by everybody including ourselves. The book is a work of fiction. It's saved more and you really don't if you look at and it was put out. Do interfere in my opinion at this time with the capital hearings which I don't think it's done. Because so many people have come out against and so many people who have been written about says I never said that Rudy Giuliani. There's another one is very insulted by the book and what what is stated in the books. So we run we do run a strong White House is no question about it and we are doing things that nobody else has ever been able to do. And our country is stronger now than it's ever been and in a very short period of time 700 billion dollars being spent on the military the next years 76716. Million dollars. We will actually be far stronger than we've ever been and that's what we need to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.