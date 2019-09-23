Transcript for Trump calls for new deal, but no meeting with Iran

Yeah. Yeah yeah oh. My real name and it underlines. See what happens. We have a long way to go we'll see what happens would do just fine we're doing very well with the economy some numbers came that is intent. Our economy now is better than anybody in the world it has been for the last two years. But we do very well and as far as reading his music will see what happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.