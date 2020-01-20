Transcript for Trump calls Democrats ‘lunatics’ for impeachment

We're turn out to the impeachment showdown president trump is calling Democrats lunatics for impeaching him his trial in the senate essentially begins tomorrow. Members of his defense team are now outlining their strategy including a high profile attorney. Who argues the president should not be removed from office eve van if the Democrats prove their claims against them. AB do you Elizabeth herd joins us from Washington with the latest Elizabeth good morning. Kenneth good morning and yes we are heading into the impeachment trial tomorrow when we still don't know with any new witnesses will be called. With president Trump's lawyer saying there's no need. President trump in Texas pounding his achievements. We're achieving what no administration. Has ever achieved before and blasting. Democrats and what do I get out of that tell me. I get impeached that's when I get out. By these radical left lunatics I get impeached. This as his lawyers filed the president's first formal response ahead of his trial in the senate. In a six page letter calling the house impeachment effort ate poisonous partisanship Andy lawless process. Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz joining the president's defense team and arguing that abuse of power is not grounds for impeachment. Half of American presidents have been accused by the political enemies of abusing their power the framers didn't want to have that kind of criteria in the constitution because it weaponized this. Impeachment for partisan purposes and abuse of power is at the center of what the framers intended an impeachable offense to be. Another major sticking point at the start of the trial witnesses. With senate Republicans planning to close their own addressing the issue until after our house managers present their case. And the president responds. As was done in the Clinton impeachment. Senator Lindsey Graham on Fox News Rosa. They could have been called in the house they chose not to act to dodge. We are going to demand votes. Yes or no up or down. And wit that fight over new witnesses continuing president trump is scheduled to be in Davos Switzerland tomorrow and Wednesday four of meetings at the World Economic Forum. Kenneth Elizabeth their Washington think you're.

