Trump calls for Iran's 'unconditional surrender,' calls Khamenei 'easy target'

President Donald Trump wrote a threatening post on his social media platform saying the U.S. knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding, calling him an "easy target."

June 17, 2025

