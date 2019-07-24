Transcript for Trump calls Mueller testimony 'horrible'

As for president from himself oh he watched the hearings today and he was on a tweet storm. About two dozen tweets or read T tweets starting this morning all proclaiming outrage and his innocence and ironically how true but the force of nature. And then just moments ago mr. trump spoke out. Kelly had a very good day today the Republican Party. Our country. There was no defense. What Robert Barlow was tried to defended all fares are Robert Mueller. Whether his performance was a bad Weiner a good one. I think everybody understands that I think everybody. Understand what's going on there was no defense. For this three day. Give this hoax. What's this a good day for the hundredth you can be judged that but the tweet that really got our attention to making from the trump named Milan. The First Lady tweeting with no mention of politics and during the testimony itself quoting now Christmas planning has begun on the east way to the White House. I'm looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition. In the coming months and Diana it was like 191000 times reach we did 2600. Times.

