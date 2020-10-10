Transcript for Trump campaign sidelined by coronavirus while Biden hits the trail

Presidents from said he was feeling better this week. But his illness and the outbreak of Kobe nineteen at the White House continued to up and every bit of the 20/20 campaign. The reporters have not seen the president in person since Monday in promotional video messages and interviews over the phone the president has seemed upbeat and combative. I want everybody. To be given the same treatment as your president. Because I feel great. Former vice president Joseph biting crisscross the country and campaigned in key battleground states including Pennsylvania Florida Arizona and Nevada. His message to the president it's past time to take this virus seriously. Flat to see the president speaking. Recorded videos over the weekend. Now that he's busy treating campaign messages I would ask him do this. Listen to the science. Mass. Nature art Tuesday they're running mate squared off about whether the country should be proud or ashamed of the government's response to the pandemic. The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in history of our country. The American people I believe with my heart. Can be thanking her out of the sacrifices they have made. The second presidential debate scheduled for next week now off the books. The commission asked the candidates to appear remotely due to health concerns but the president said no thanks on Fox News. And I'm not gonna do a virtual debate sit behind a computer screens. Reacting to trump Biden said he was skipping the debate to and will instead do a town hall with voters on ABC next week. The president plans to hold his first in person event at the White House they'll experts say that for now the president should continue to quarantine. Mary Alice parks ABC news Washington.

