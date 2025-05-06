Trump, Canadian PM to hold high-stakes meeting amid tariff war
President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney meet on Tuesday at the White House amid a tariff trade war between the two neighbors and allies. ABC News’ Karen Travers reports.
May 6, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
USDA Sec. Rollins testifies before Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Trump budget request
- Live
DHS Sec. Noem testifies before House Oversight Committee on homeland security
- Live
Former Memphis police officers face second-degree murder charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Karen Read's retrial on murder charges
- Live
Senate considers social security chief nominee
- Live
Severe weather, flash flooding threatens South Central US; heavy rain, storms impact Northeast
- Live
House meets for legislative business
- Live
Pres. Trump meets with Canadian PM Carney
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump, Canadian PM to hold high-stakes meeting amid tariff war2 hours ago
Filipino cardinal emerging as front-runner to be next pope2 hours ago
Vatican reporter explains what cardinals are looking for in next pope1 hour ago
Online network '764' targeting teens is 'disturbing': FBI2 hours ago
Best looks from the 2025 Met Gala2 hours ago
Paramedic testifies she heard Karen Read say, 'I hit him,' in murder retrial2 hours ago
Controllers lost contact with planes at Newark airportMay 06, 2025
Vatican readies for papal conclave2 hours ago
Trump administration offers $1,000 to migrants who ‘self-deport’May 06, 2025
At least 3 dead, 9 missing after boat capsizes near San DiegoMay 06, 2025
Jury selection continues in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trialMay 06, 2025
Rite Aid re-files for bankruptcyMay 06, 2025
Truck driver rescued dangling off overpassMay 06, 2025
Car crashes through gate of Jennifer Aniston’s homeMay 06, 2025
Best moments from 2025 Met Gala2 hours ago
Countdown to Real ID deadline4 hours ago
NBA playoffs round 2 showdowns tip off3 hours ago
Protesters arrested after taking over University of Washington buildingMay 06, 2025
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appears in court for sex trafficking trialMay 06, 2025
Stars stun at the Met Gala, celebrating ‘Tailoring Black Style’May 06, 2025
Florida authorities investigating suspected bear attack after man and dog found deadMay 05, 2025
Frantic search after boat capsizes near San Diego, killing at least 3May 05, 2025
Israel approves plans to seize all of Gaza Strip in major escalationMay 05, 2025
Louisville crash leads to dramatic rescue of a semi truck driver dangling off bridgeMay 05, 2025
Sr. litigation consultant on the future of Diddy’s trial and jury selectionMay 05, 2025
Migrants get a plane ticket and $1,000 to self-deport from US, White House saysMay 05, 2025
Texas murder suspect on the loose, having escaped before court appearanceMay 05, 2025
American ballerina released by Russia meets with President Trump at White HouseMay 05, 2025
Trump says he'll slap 100% tariff on all movies produced overseasMay 05, 2025
President Trump reveals 2027 NFL draft will be held on National MallMay 05, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022