Transcript for Trump cancels trip to Poland as Hurricane Dorian approaches US

To ensure that. All resources of the federal government are focused on. Deriving solemn I have decided to. Send our vice president Mike Pence to Poland this weekend. In my place it's. Something. Very important for me to be here this storm looks like it could be a very very big one indeed. And Mike will be going I've just spoken to president Judah. A Poland and expressed in my warmest wishes. And the wishes of the American people. Our highest priority is the safety and security of the people. In the path of the hurricane. And I will be rescheduling my trip to Poland in the near future.

