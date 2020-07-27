Trump won't be going to Capitol to pay respects to John Lewis

While departing the White House the president was asked about national security adviser Robert O'Brien, who tested positive for COVID-19, and whether he planned to pay his respects to Rep. John Lewis.
0:23 | 07/27/20

Why haven't they. That could doubt. I am not. I don't know. No I won't be god.

