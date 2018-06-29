Transcript for Trump celebrates tax cuts, talks mass shooting

Watching live coverage here on ABC news live a president trump marking the six month anniversary of one of his signature achievements in office the big tax cut. And reform bill on Devin Dwyer coming to you live. From ABC news headquarters in New York thanks so much for joining us this afternoon we'll have full analysis from our team coming up just one. Cover some of the highlights their from president trumpet he missed the top he's touting that success there with his tax cut plan ahead in the mid term elections talking about. Those tax breaks for millions of Americans also today the Treasury Department. Unveiling that new 1040 that tax form for 2019 which they say we'll be postcard size they haven't released a picture of it yet but. Stay tuned for that and also weighing in for the first time the president. On the news overnight that shooting horrific shooting at a newsroom. In in Annapolis Maryland let's take a listen to what he had to say. I'd like to address the horrific shooting that took place yesterday at. Capital gazette newsroom. In Annapolis. Merrill and this attack shocked the conscious of our nation and filled. Our hearts with the grief. Journalists like all Americans. Should be free from the fear of being violently attacked. While doing their job. Do the families. Of the victims there are no words to express our sorrow for your loss. Horrible horrible. Event horrible thing happened. When you're suffering we pledge. Our internal support the suffering is so great. I've seen some of the people. Are so great. My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime. And to protect. Innocent life. Desperate our White House correspondent Terry Moran who was in the room for that speech Terry this is the 65. Deadly mass shooting the president. Has overseen while he's in office 45 just this year alone. He's talking there are about taking action but as you know eats we actually been quite limited what he's done progressives. That's right DeVon I'm that. Numbers there 65 mass shootings. This month. 65 mass shootings. That's defined as well rush is that we're through more people are shocked. Those are sometimes gang related obviously sometimes domestic violence situations this is the fifth. Mass shooting where the president has come out and spoken. Mass shooting seemingly look like does Las Vegas and Parkland and things like that. And it is a grimly familiar ritual for him. As for all recent presidents the same grieve the same sympathy and this same debate that as you point out. Lead nowhere under George W. Bush. Under Barack Obama under Donald. And we should say Terry as you know the president did succeed in in the getting some legislative changes modest ones improvements in the background check system. He's moved to band Bob stocks he's gotten some money. To sort of hardened schools. This shooting was a little bit different in that it was an attack on journalists I think some people might be surprised to hear the president's message. And light of his past attacks on the process the greatest enemy of the American people. A strategies in the greatest enemy of the American people were just the enemy of the American people I think in his usual stump speech but you're right this is. A different town now we need to wait for the facts to come in all around this shooting in Annapolis it does seem as if the shooter from what has been reported so far has had a grudge against this newspaper. For four years since before Donald Trump was on the scene. And it may follow a pattern more deeply mentally broken people while with the rage against a particular business or the post office or whatever. But there's no question that that Donald Trump has raised a lot of alarm among journalists and and others. With his targeting. News media as the enemy the people want to get there's no evidence right now. The Dow was linked to this particular attack. But it was nice. To hear him say. That all Americans including journalists who we often describes in the most denigrating term. Are entitled to freedom from fear of being violently attacked while on their jobs. That is significant coming from this president for that very reason. Terry it's a Friday at this trump White House we know that there's sort of a tradition in that town that things can get. A little chaotic on Friday's you know that well John Kelly we understand chief of staff was not in that room today but. There are some reports out there that and the president may be looking to replace him soon what's the latest you're hearing. What is the president as you well know DeVon who likes to shake things up and as he grows in this job I think this is the other thing that is under sold sometimes. As he finds his sea legs and gets his confidence as president somebody had never been in politics at all before. I think he's looking for different things. Ed good John Kelly came in at a time of tremendous chaos. In his White House there was really very little order in the in the west wing at all and he brought. I'm Marines order sense of order and discipline they'll who has access to the president what gets to the president's desk. I think this new president of appreciated that time it gave him a chance to learn a little bit more and there are signs now. That he wants to move on somebody perhaps a lot more political lot edge here as they head into the mid terms it's also an exhausting job with this president he has. So improper as it Torre he is so it's spontaneous it is difficult. I think for staff to keep up with and the question. Is John Kelly got to go at some point no no doubt about it we talk to people here today they think not today. But there are often wrong because he does what he wants and and distinctive it's right what we stand to hear him speaking. Political battles that perhaps John Kelly. Wants to bow out after the president wants a different leader to help him with you of course have been covering. The growing battle over the next Supreme Court justice just around the corner in fact seems like the White House is undertaken. Plus brands already begin feeling now keep players. What do you hear it again about the short list and who's the president had been talking to as we head into the holiday. Well the most into anything on that front DeVon is the dinner the president had here in the White House last night using that the power of the personal. Power of the presidency. To move. The people we're gonna decide the fate of his nominee. Key senators. Came over here for dinner six of them the chairman of the Judiciary Committee. And then three Democrats who are really gonna come under a tremendous amount of pressure here. It's Heidi hi camp of North Dakota Joseph Donnelly of Indiana Joseph Manchin of West Virginia. They represent states that Donald Trump 12016. We're Donald Trump are still massively popular and they're gonna just come under huge pressure to support his nominee. By the Democrats can't afford to lose a single votes it'll come under tremendous pressure from that side from their own party. And the first thing he did upon returning from his trip yesterday is invite them to dinner along with the two pro choice women Republicans Lisa Murkowski Alaska Susan Collins of Maine dealt come under a lot of pressure hoses savvy move. One where he obviously wanted to get off but with a soft sell and a good start. With the key votes in the senate for his nominee as for the short list you are right at the top. Is a judge from Pennsylvania Thomas Hartman who serves with president Trump's sister. On the appeals court in Pittsburgh. He was the runner up when you of course it was selected present seem to like him. It's also a lot of talk that the president might select. A woman. Right at the top of that list a woman named. Hi Amy Colleen Barrett she's a judge in Chicago a former law professor at Notre Dame. Lot of people might remember she had a showdown with senator Dianne Feinstein in her confirmation hearing. She is a devout Catholic. Judge Barrett she has seven children including a special needs child to children adopted from Haiti. And Dianne Feinstein probed her on the issue of abortion. And said at the end I fear that dogma is strong in new almost accusing her of being too Catholic. That got a lot of blow back and there are advisors here who think that fight could help the president here politically and also in getting this nominee confirmed. And also help give heart and does stand it's inspire the tens of millions of American women who. Proud to have voted for Donald Trump are proud to support Donald Trump. And and didn't disagree with the tens of millions of American women who think that Donald Trump is the worst thing to happen when so. That may be giving encouragement to his side. Of that debate please factor as well but part of men and Barrett and as a judge here Greg Kavanagh highly regarded former candy Clark. They seem right up at the top of that short list it's gonna happen fast too probably in the next week there's. That's right abortion women's rights at the center of its going to be a hot summer Kerrey great to have you Washington we know you'll be on the front lines for all that Terry Moran. High in the east room Terry thank you so much. And thank you for watching us here on ABC news live on this Friday we hope you have a great weekend you can follow all of our coverage see the holiday. ID BC news.com and download the ABC news app for the latest breaking stories. 