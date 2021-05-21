Transcript for Trump CFO faces second criminal inquiry: Sources

New pressure this morning on former president trump and his top executives were learning the scope of the investigations into the trump business empire is growing. The latest development a criminal probe into Trump's chief financial officer. Here's ABC's Alex Rocha. This is Alan Weisel berg the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization who sources tell us. For months has been the subject of a criminal investigation by New York's attorney general's office over possible tax fraud. Sources tell ABC news the investigation started. With a referral from state tax authorities. Questions over Wesley Burks compensation. And whether taxes were properly pay eight. Donald Trump's long time CFO has faced a similar but separate investigation from the Manhattan district attorney. Though he's not being accused of any wrongdoing. But pressure on the former president is growing sources telling ABC news the Manhattan DA wants to use Weisel berg as a cooperating witness against crop in his organization. Why so Burke's former daughter in law Jennifer has already been interviewed by the DA's office. Earlier this month she said this to ABC. Some of the questions that they were asking. War regarding Allen's compensation at the apartment at Trump Place she says she was also asked about his spending habits one of the questions investigators. But both hot I'd both agencies was is Alan. Generous or frugal as he you know as Ichi. Trump has long said these investigations are political and after the announcement of this criminal probe he released a lengthy written statement. Calling the investigation a political and partisan which rocked. The Manhattan DA want to Supreme Court battle to get eight years of Trump's tax returns and other financial records and now he. And the attorney general's office are working together. Lawyers and accountants poring over thousands of documents Alex for Shay ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.