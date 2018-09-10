Transcript for Trump claims Democrats trying to undermine Kavanaugh

From the very first minute. Brett Cavanaugh was nominated radical. Democrats were on a mission. To resist. And obstruct delay demolished and destroyed they want to destroy that bad. Because they want to destroy me do but that's okay. We understand him now could you do. They want to destroy everything that's all that good at. Resisting. Now all campaign is resist. Ours is to create. To Brad. That is beautiful family. Is a national. Embarrassment. A national disgrace. You see what's happening and you see where they're coming from UC. Including the phony protesters that got paid. And now they want to protest because they didn't. Get paid yet there they want their money. So now they get a. Is he that's her real broad. The Democrats. Are even talking about. Doing really bad things now. Do justice Kavanagh. You know what they're talking about and I. Packing the courts. With a radical judges to overrule the will of the American people not gonna happen. Not get out. Last week this thing will impeach. Him. Besides that I have to go tourists ride to and I have.

