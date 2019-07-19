Trump claims he was not happy with 'send her back' chant at campaign rally

More
The president has faced backlash for not stopping the racist chant in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar.
1:56 | 07/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump claims he was not happy with 'send her back' chant at campaign rally

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"The president has faced backlash for not stopping the racist chant in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64442065","title":"Trump claims he was not happy with 'send her back' chant at campaign rally","url":"/Politics/video/trump-claims-happy-send-back-chant-campaign-rally-64442065"}