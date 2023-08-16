Trump claims he has 'irrefutable' evidence that the 2020 election was rigged

The former president says he’ll hold a press conference on Monday proving his false claim the election was stolen.

August 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live