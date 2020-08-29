Trump claims ‘poll numbers have totally swung’

“They’ve totally swung, and they’ve swung like nobody has ever seen them swing before, and was rapid,” Trump said at a Manchester, New Hampshire, rally.
1:11 | 08/29/20

Trump claims 'poll numbers have totally swung'

