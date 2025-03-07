Trump claims Putin will be more 'generous' in peace talks than 'difficult' Ukraine

Even though President Donald Trump threatened Russia with sanctions, he claimed President Vladamir Putin is more "generous" when it comes to ending the war.

March 7, 2025

