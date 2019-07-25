Transcript for Trump claims victory following Mueller testimony

And guys we turn to Washington in a dramatic day on the heel with special consul Robert Mueller finally. Testifying before congress yesterday did you watch it it was two hearings. Over seven hours in a bit of frustration. Over Muller's tight lipped responses take a look. We will follow your example director Mueller. We will act with integrity. We will follow the facts where they lead. We will consider all appropriate remedies. We will make our recommendation to the house. When I work includes. We will do this work because them must be accountability for the conduct described in your report. Especially as it relates to the president. And when Donald Trump called your investigation which onto that was also false was it not like to think so yes. Well your investigation is not a witch hunt does it is not a witch hat. When the president said the Russian a difference was a hoax that was false wasn't true. This just came out WikiLeaks I love Wiki leaks Donald Trump October 10 2016. This WikiLeaks stuff is unbelievable. It tells you the inner heart you gotta read it found chopped October 12 Tony sixteen. This WikiLeaks is like a treasure trove down trump October 31 when he sixteen. Boy I love reading those WikiLeaks Donald Trump November 4 2016. We of those quotes disturb you mr. director. I'm not certain I would say. Do you react to well it's Procter and problematic as of as an understatement in terms of whether to play displays in terms of giving this some. I don't know whole purpose some boost to what is and should be illegal activities. All right so want to bring in Karen Travers out the White House. Karen one thing is certain Robert Mueller has been very clear boundaries he was and allowing the Democrats or the Republicans. Across any line that he wasn't comparable with the we didn't really learn anything new what are the big takeaways. Well the president's take away yesterday Kimberly was that this move and big victory for the country and for him south. The president insisting that this is now case close not the message we heard from the president can't clean from White House officials and the RNC that. Now that Democrats have had the chance to ask Robert Mueller questioned it's time to move on the reading yesterday brushed off very angrily at times questions about. A potential impeachment threat or the potential of him being indicted after he leaves office he would not engage on any of that bed trying to poke at. To Robert Mueller and what the president said let me fat performance yesterday president was pretty critical in baton. He ends so you know obviously another thing that he said is that the president is definitely not exonerated from something that he repeated again. Yes the striking moment and he came right out of the gate with the house Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler asking Robert Mueller you know your report. Did not exonerate the president Mueller said it did not yeah I would get a lot of questions about that this morning on radio became. Pointing out that that's not what a prosecutor diet they don't declare people in the stands after doing their investigation with smaller said yesterday. The re even that was important is again that's what the president has been saying march 24 day attorney general William Barr handed in letter to congress summarizing the Mahler report. Redding came out Kimberly in Florida and said it was a complete and total exonerates him. That's been his line for the past couple of months that's why Robert Mueller was asked that yesterday to directly dispute that. And parent just going back to your radio calls really quick were they asking anything else do you feel like of the funding that people are just going to move on from. No I think it's going to have the most lasting impact that yesterday we face somewhat I was getting asked about this morning. Are the dire warnings that Robert Mueller with issuing about Russian election interference how the last flying at his opening statement he says he's seen some serious challenges in his career in Washington. What lesson collection interference in. Team is one of the most serious and severe. He later said that Ressa in his. Interfering in future elections or doing this in the future than doing it right now. That's the big question I think that lawmakers have to deal with and put the White House have to deal with you. How things went up holiday I'd just seen and know what's happening there a bigger fan here at the White House raising the fans got their people cannot get over it. Get any run out here for the next couple of months we apologize. We appreciate you telling of hearing good to see you can Travers at the White House thanks for the update.

