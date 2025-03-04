Trump claims Zelenskyy wrote him a letter agreeing to sign minerals agreement

Trump claimed Zelenskyy sent him a letter today indicating that he was ready to come back to the negotiating table and was willing to sign the agreement to give the U.S. Ukraine's rare materials.

March 4, 2025

