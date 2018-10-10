Trump on climate change report: 'I want to look at who drew it'

More
The Trump administration has said little about an international report released this week that said the clock is ticking before climate change becomes irreversible.
0:22 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on climate change report: 'I want to look at who drew it'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58403156,"title":"Trump on climate change report: 'I want to look at who drew it'","duration":"0:22","description":"The Trump administration has said little about an international report released this week that said the clock is ticking before climate change becomes irreversible.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-climate-change-report-drew-58403156","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.