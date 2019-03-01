Transcript for Trump congratulates Nancy Pelosi on House Speaker appointment

I just wanna start up by congratulating. Nancy Pelosi on being elected speaker of the house it's at the very very great achievement. And hopefully we're gonna work together and we're gonna get lots of things done like infrastructure and so much more they. Want to do that very badly said wide. So hopefully we're gonna have a lot of things that we can get done together and I think it's actually gonna work out I think it'll be a little bit different than a lot of people are thinking. So I congratulate Nancy tremendous tremendous achievement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.