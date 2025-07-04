Trump considers UFC fight on White House grounds to mark 250 years of US independence

President Donald Trump said at a rally in Iowa on Thursday that he’s considering staging a UFC match on the White House grounds to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

July 4, 2025

