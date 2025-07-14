Trump continues to blast Biden over autopen: 'He knew nothing'

President Donald Trump responded to comments that former President Joe Biden made in a recent interview with The New York Times.

July 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live