Happy Monday welcome to the briefing room coming to you from the Washington bureau BBC news I'm John sand to cheat. Anybody else feel like this has been the longest day yet of the week and it's only the first day of the week because we are all talking about. This growing crisis for the White House the whistle blower. His complaint coming in just last week now Capitol Hill looking into it threatening letters from Nancy Pelosi. We're gonna dive into all of that we have our entire political team. All the way stand up and on the East Coast actually because that the UN general assembly so. Let's bring everybody and we're joined right now by our colleague up on Capitol Hill Trish turner also offer the UN general assembly Conor Kenny guinn and over here in the bureau with us right now Katherine folders who covers the White House and Capitol Hill and Alex Mallon on the Department of Justice. Gang thanks role being here we're gonna take our time and break this all down this is a complicated story. And honestly it's not going any time soon so falters let's start with you the White House has been trying to get ahead of this we you and I have been reporting this out since last Thursday. Where are we at the moment. See our love this is a good question John because we just heard the president speaking he said he wants. That has to see the transcript in the same spot though he said I never said that I was going to release it but forget about that for a second in the sources that united been speaking to you inside the White House. And specifically our sources tell us that members of the White House Counsel's Office got have been now working on this. For some time how they can get ahead of this how they can release sent. Look they're having discussions about the rigged actions what portions of its you weren't act. And also I think the big thing here too was what their wedding is what precedent it set to release a transcript of the call a with a foreign leader while. And you Spansion the president he did speak earlier today as he is up in New York for the start of the UN general assembly. Let's take a listen a present trump on this. Leader they would have to eat you need is getting too high risk. There was no pressure put on them whatsoever. I put no pressure on them whatsoever Goodell. I think it would probably possibly have been OK I did but I didn't I didn't put any pressure whatsoever. You know like is that what do the right thing and they know about corruption and they probably know that Joseph Biden and his other corrupt they probably know that. Joseph Biden and his son are corrupt. OK let's come back and the bureau here and Alex mound covers the department justice for us so. The big thing that I think is confusing people here is the process so. Take out for second with the president just said take out the Biden situation here talked to us about the whistle blowers complaint because this complaint. Came forward and then he triggered a review by the Department of Justice internal inspector. Exactly so this whistle bowler came forward as you set on August 12 reports that acting. Ers are to be the united inspector general Michael acts and its part to remember this person is a trump appointee. And so what he did as he mounts at a fourteen day review where he looked at the contents of the complaint what we have now learned it is principally. Around that phone call with Ukrainian president and what he decided was it did represented something he considered an urgent concern and that ticked off essentially. Him having to report that Tibet acting did director of national intelligence and say I'm going to report the contents of this complaint to congress is I'm legally required to do you. The acting. And that it sparked off the the inspector general's having to inform congress that he was being blocked and that's where we're here now on the struggle that is now. I'm part of congress. And that is where we gets Trish turner are on this who covers Capitol Hill because Trish Pelosi issued that letter over the weekend saying they come Thursday wind. The acting Director of National Intelligence its lead to appear up on Capitol Hill she wants answers. Yes that's exactly right says she wants this complaint. Balances is talking about she wants the whistle blower complaint released and she's given the administration until Thursday. They have dealt as we all know with or other act I don't. Thick I think it's fair to say and in precedent amount of stonewalling from the administration on so many levels. But patent on this particular issue though the speaker is decidedly more. Just pointed in each they have a Thursday deadline or this whole thing is going to venture she uses the word a grave. A new phase and none you know you have to keep in mind and out speaker Pelosi. And the fact that we're dealing with whistle blowers here they want what they wants these are people who are usually there shouldn't you know nothing in their path. Coming to congress is part of what happens in this government and she was a member of the intelligence committee she. Guards of those particular charge is. Very zealously so they are trampling on territory that's very sensitive for the speaker and so she's getting a lot of pressure of course that hurt. Sort of ratcheting up this rhetoric is indeed surprising to all of us are we ratcheting up towards impeachment though trash. It's really hard to say eight you know as he goes snow on. Eight you know she's its here's senator savvy Politico and inches on this for a long time Democrats are very careful here in the middle of 28 funny. You know there is its day in a do you do you charge up trump space do you. Wrist could be on the so called majority makers the moderate Democrats. In congress you know in these suburban districts that won the house majority for the speaker. She knows what it takes to turn our voters what it takes to gin up. Support for those people get them reelected and she's very very sensitive to the timing and that's it takes a long time to get impeachment proceedings she answered ran dot she knows the public needs to be behind nest two of its only progressives and it's only Democrats. You know at this point van note what happens to the other part of the country. You know it's a very did this that process and then not to mention the fact that there's really no sign in the senate than that anyone here is gonna take it up Republicans are not on board with those. You know at least not yet and so you know until there's some daylight between Republicans. And Donald Trump I don't think you're gonna see the speaker really pressing for yet keep all waiting for that and on the it's coming any time soon but coming back to the bureau. Catherine. One of the things that we know is that during a point of the mall or investigation. Trumps teen legal team anyway I was getting ready and bracing themselves for impeachment. That ended up not happening have they started dusting off those playbook Sig. He and you remember at couple months ago with a couple of months ago when I I don't need as orchids look. Total will we interviewed. The president's personal attorney safe calculate how he said. They're they're not putting a plan ablaze they don't have a good ground work for impeachment yet but at least talking to sources my sense is that. And there are not. Yet quite laying the ground work in. A serious way however there are more discussions. Happening about OK well maybe this could possibly be a serious thing especially in the wake of this incidents so. It to me it seems like it's more about a new conversation but they definitely. Internally are having those conversations about what what to do with it if they do good on the impeachment route and we heard anything yet. On the attorney general on this topic because you people trying to report the sagging and we sort of brought you on board with the two. Past couple days sari and out. Your outfit but the point is is that the administration had been silent up until we really saw the president come out and like usual B zone communications director. Yeah well what we know about the attorney general involvement in this is that he oversees the office of legal counsel now. The office of legal counsel are the ones that suppose lead took this this complaint in. They made that legal review over the decided is this something that would warrant notification of congress. And we should note that's an independent office it's an office while it. Actually it's it's an onslaught of the DOJ yet it's easily through earlier official so what we don't know is whether there was any dissent within that office by any of the career officials. They feel like this actually did warn notification of congress and that's why it's so extraordinary that that we're seeing this battle between. The DN I the acting the united and the DI inspector general ended the united the acting the and I obviously sided with DOJ DOJ is backing it up and but. As for attorney general parties remain pretty sound on the. Yeah and the other thing here is we known as you just mentioned they're going through this call they're trying to figure out. If they released a transcript do they have tree Jack things after reverend there was a whole. Other party obviously on this phone call and that is the Ukrainian president and that's why we're gonna bring in our colleague Connor offending any covers a state department for us he's up in New York. For the UN general assembly so Connor. President trump insulated right now to meet with the Ukrainian president on Wednesday right. Yet that's right John to be his first meeting with president let skeet since he was elected earlier this year. And this that he Ukrainian official keep new president in Ukraine who really ran on a reform agenda he promised to tackle corruption. In a way that wasn't being done in Ukraine which is really struggled but that issue for so many years and so the fact that they did discuss corruption in this all. Submitted for ukrainians have been quite candid about they've said in that read out after the July quicker call that the two leaders discussed the issue. What's the key question is is what with that conversation like and whether or not president trump pressed him on these particular issues Joseph Biden. And on the sixteen election and his then campaign manager Paul Matt or. Now president trump said repeatedly in his meetings today he was repeatedly asked about this issue you could not really escape. The Washington turmoil while he was up here at unit nations. But as Katherine said earlier he denied that you put pressure on the Ukrainian president. And he said at one point actually that even if he did it probably possibly what are Beno caper and reduce. We're gonna have to wait and see Connor stick it means in the come join a quick on the topic Willie Lee that you go the coming back in the bureau cap turn Alex I mean. That the real question though here is that. We're gonna see where Thursday gets singing and here show of hands anyone think they're actually gonna agree with close he's timeline. And. I know that it has. But but it does seem like though from what we heard from allies the president Lindsey Graham did a radio interview earlier today he city Inkster trying to. I don't get the sense from my sources and curious what you both get I don't get the census is coming today but could be in the coming days. Yeah I think it could be in the coming days I think that discussions about how to do this are still ongoing in and I also think. Perhaps the president thinks it helps them politically to drag this out a little longer regardless of whether you know top advisors are. Are pushing for the release of this transcript but I still think it at least from the folks that we've. Touch base with today that to me it doesn't seem like this is now who knows but that is that's going to come today or tomorrow I mean if I had to guess maybe later in the week but. I'd I'd also like to see shows. The complaint I know we haven't seen the complaint some folks. I'm speaking to who who are familiar with the complaint in the transcript that it tested shed more light on this right now it would be. Helpful you have to see the complaint and then the transcript and what portions of the transcript the whistle blower was concerned about to get. That's exactly what I was gonna that touch on is is that there is two separate issues here the complaint. And the transcript and we know. That allies of the president in the White House and the DOJ are pressuring him there saying come on just get it out that it you know stop the bleeding now but the real question of what Pelosi has demanded as they want the full complaint she will not stop. Even once that translated and it did happened daily said. Because what they want to that I understand is whether this whistle blower specifically concerned about whether the president was leveraging. Military aid over Ukraine in exchange for him investigator opening some type of program announcing a probe of Joseph Biden. Right and I think it's also the fact that as this is been slowly trickling out the White House. Hate to say epic yet again has failed at getting ahead in this between the reporting from the Wall Street Journal that on this call in times of pressure. It's going to be using what actually comes out and where the truth I zaireans you know have long it'll look. What what this though as heat it's also important to remember that. Even if the the president says this wasn't that big of a deal wasn't that bad the reality is that the White House in conjunction with the Department of Justice blocked this from getting out there in the televised so there's total right there they're staying there one. Jack and to your point this has been summit's gone since last week and Howard in the on another week young or it goes kaput falters Alex mound Trish turner thank you on before we leave. Connor fitting in up at the UN general assembly economy was one other headline. They got a little buried today but we want to make sure that you bring to light and that was the president having conversations. Comical with some of the world leaders he's meeting that there about Iraq. Yet that's right John you know president trump has really. It ratcheted up the pressure on Iran especially after that attack on the Saudi facility and there are other world leaders that we're trying stepping. To resolve the tension and bring it back down. In particular French president Emanuel McCraw and spoke with presidential briefly this morning he'll meet with Iran's president were hot eight tonight he's been trying to push some. That in turn deal where they would. X Dendy their line of credit or some other economic relief for the Iranians exchange slow Ron returning to compliance in the nuclear deal. That presents arms top officials including Treasury Secretary Stephen minutia and also that is not going to happen that they want to keep their maximum pressure campaign. In place but trump has been a bit more wishy washy and soon he spoke recently what it is photo ops earlier today. And said that he is interest in the new Iran deal. Connor fitting in watching all for us says the UN general assembly just getting under way thank you Conner we appreciate it and also happening at the UN today a climate form which president trump originally was expected to not attend he ended up showing up he didn't speak though but. One of the people that deeds speak to ease a big activist right now overseas. Greta foreign burg a sixteen years old. And we heard Wilbur from her earlier today take a listen to what she had to say to members of the U. This is sold wrong. I shouldn't be op Pierre. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you'll come to us young people for hope. How did Hank you. It still wouldn't might use might childhood which are empty words. Yet and one of the two months. Very passionate plea there from Greta Thornburgh while some other teenagers joined term berg after her speech he filed a formal complaint. But the UN general assembly on the topic of climate change that's refine our colleague. Kimberly Brooks she's the anchor of the debrief right here an ABC news live she spoke to two of those teenagers after that form and has more for us now hey cam. Hey John good to see you yeah I'm Greta really set the tone pretty powerful they are now he said it was sixteen children between the ages of eight. And seventeen if you can imagine that we're at the UNICEF headquarters. Basically saying that their rights have been violated because these governments are failing to take action so. Greta has said before she set I want you guys act as if your house is on fire because it is so these kids. They were intelligent they were clear. But most importantly they were serious and passionate. Because what has been happening has impacted their lives directly one of the girls are from Nigeria and she was talking about how malaria has impacted her several times because of flooding and extreme heat and also. People going through frequent storms and water shortages. So all of these weather issues are gonna click create a lot of climate refugees in the future so I talked to actually sat down with fourteen year old. Alexandria mills in York and who lives here in new York and I also talked a seventeen year old Carl Smith. From hockey act Alaska so take a look. How is impacted because. It's starting to get more warm night it doesn't snowing and doesn't snore as much richest ratings and people are just fallen through the eyes when we go it's notion are aching arms for oil learn. And then. During summer they've got so hot this summer that fish start. I was visiting family back in northern California where I was born and raised when the paradise fire broke out. And so my hometown was very close to paradise we've gotten a lot of the smoke. Alum clay it was the west air quality in the welds because paradise quickly became the worst wildfire in California history because it was inflaming my asthma. My family had to send me back to next city early. And at that point that's when I was very upset because a lot of my friends and family still in California. And so I started to research wildfires and I came across a connection between. California's wildfires and the climate crisis so I start to see though how the effects are hitting communities all around the world's. And it made me really want to do something and take some sort of action. And I only knew when after seeing that it's converts speak at cops turning Ford. And she had inspired me to take action and gotten strike a pair percent to fourteen and that's and I take my first time to act this it was a school strike. So seal that's happening and then how do you make the decision like okay this is happening in my life to you I'm going to actually. Do something. Very and tactful about it. Seeing and is hard to see because it. It's the way I live it's my culture and I don't want to see a guy. In my lifetime. Well it really concerns me about the effects of the climate crisis and my teacher is that it won't disrupt every aspect. And people's lives it will choose where we choose to live accuse if we have a family. We'll choose what we do for a career. And so it just seeing how also. How it will affect our everyday lives on May be it's we won't even go to school and only because will be too affected by the next hurricane. I wildfire flights. And so living a normal life we'll just see us trying to survive. And surviving will be the new normal in the future. Yes so these kids. Are inspiring and they're able to do this I mean because they're growing up in aero where. They've seen kids make a change like the Marx for our lives protest. During an apartment shooting and see real action they don't see politics. They see their future and I would say that they believe in the power of democracy and government may be more so than people who can actually vote because they're not jaded their jest pissed off John. You can definitely see that from your interview and use it also from Greta speech today. At the UN Kimberly Burks in New York thank you my friend we appreciated you can learn much more about what's been happening up at the UN today. For the climate change form online right now at ABC news. Dot com we're gonna switch gears and the 20/20 field it is. And a lot going on that actually new polls new information we've got to bring in our colleague ABC's political director Rick Klein to break this all of them personally he Rick. Nice to see you busy weekend out let's start first we it where we began the show and that is Ukraine and this whistle blower story we've already seen. So many members of congress call for president's impeachment. Prior to this but on this specific topic where we seen the 20/20 fields will big. Leading the charge on impeachment from the for the mall report and this is rejuvenated that discussion you have a number of candidates all Elizabeth Warren among them saying the time is now upon us that there has to be impeachment proceedings and Joseph Biden who of course is the angels leader actually had two long the focus of this very attack is is is gotten close about one he is not yet call for impeachment he has called for congressional accountability in this specific case. He sweeting saying just released that transcript that would be the beginning as your guests earlier our colleague said. There's a lot of different levels of the potential transparency here. But the 20/20 years are urging their friends and colleagues in the House of Representatives to do with a view is the right thing they wanted to feed off route but first they want impeachment. Yet certainly seems like and then we've got new polls not over the weekend that change a little bit. In the Ohio race it's close but it is definitely a search for senator Elizabeth Warren let's bring in. You're Colley who covers this on the campaign trial for us Rivera now. By Sasha has nick she is embedded for us with the warrant campaign to Sasha new poll 22% to 24 Elizabeth Warren taking the lead. In her first ball over former vice president Joseph Biden has the campaign feeling. Yeah there's a good mood this Monday it's. Various the first times that she surged ahead of Joseph Biden and it's a really key caucus. State I about that when I asked about the appalling how she felt about it yesterday. She you know she typically doesn't like doing polling too much she doesn't like paying too much ninety wouldn't she reminded us we're still five months out from the Iowa Caucuses and there's still plenty of times and. Rusty brother. And Rick let me bring you back into this because one of the other. Things that such as right there is that we do have a lot of time to go until that but still we have started to see in the national polls Biden's. Big big big lead over his competitors diminish but net actually see warranty lead in Iowa. Is Iowa the state of the Biden campaign believes they need to win or their attention still focus really on South Carolina. Yeah they've downplayed expectations and they're preparing for a pool a less than winning performance in Iowa New Hampshire they think. Either Warren or Sanders as as as neighboring states senators have the end that's a tricky that's a tricky calculation now because. We see moments and take over once you start winning those early states are you start to get ahead of steam. And a look idled in one poll is going to dramatically change the the message around this but there's been a dynamic in this race to the scene Elizabeth Warren draw more of the attention. I'm drawn more of the supports the big crowds the cell felines we've seen it all kind of converge we scene of a close Bernie Sanders as potentially the main alternative. To Joseph Biden. I and I think this story line over the weekend with Ukraine is it is an odd one of the mixed bag for Biden because on one level. He is the matchup the Biden can't wants they want this to be truck Aviv I they don't want it happened though this way and they don't want this scrutiny of Biden's business relationships are sun's business relationships. To be front center that is an awkward one and then that's why the Biden can't keep saying no. To look at us look at the president so let's go a little further down analysts right now because we are seeing candidates having to step it up especially you know we're learning from the Democratic National Committee their new guidelines. For the what is at the fifth debate again in November again even though we've been following the area but we are and one of the things we're seeing Rick is that there is always a push. For donors in demand Cory Booker making the plea because his number is. And Elton do not. Yeah I'd never seen one quite like this so we know there's all kind of desperate pleas all of we got to meet the deadline we we heard were running on fumes we need some new cast. His campaign manager put out a message is that look bottom line if we don't raise one point seven million dollars by the end of the month were out. We can't it gives us not by the end of this and got so this week that's right so they're saying that they've seen a big surge they're Barea believe half way to get to that goal a lot of people looking at the skeptically and saying well of the B sky is falling. And suddenly you're able to say your own bar and whatever number that is in and hit it. If it's if it works it's an ingenious Floyd totally if it doesn't work I know that builds an outer so the McChrystal has campaign events in early October he's qualified for the debate in the middle of us are so you want democratic talked to today said. But let's be serious here is he really gonna drop out right before he has an opportunity at a debate. He's campaign manager in it insists that this was a a heartfelt effort they acknowledge that it's easy to to read other motivations into again. I that other cabbies are wishing they did it it's not working percent of the Booker right now because it appears even when events or works top organizers and Iowa said hey I'm chip and in a few bucks the ratio of the poker stays in the race. She how interest paying BC's Rick Klein thank you sir Sasha thank you as well we're gonna have all the coverage of 20/20 with Rick in the gang. All the way up through until next year because it's just non ending anytime soon less lethal really needs a little bit of happier story gradually to Cory Booker actually so he's obviously the former mayor of Newark, New Jersey well earlier this year we had reported. On the water crisis in Newark, New Jersey while state officials. Announced earlier today that the water filters that they actually distributed. Appear to be working. And people in Newark, New Jersey the water is safe to drink once again good news and what a crisis that was. For so many up there will keep an eye on that for sure that is gonna do it for us today. In the briefing or make sure download BBC news app for any news anytime I'm John San Suu Kyi you're watching. ABC news.

