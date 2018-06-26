Trump continues to say Harley-Davidson used tariffs as excuse

"I don't like that, because I've been very good to Harley-Davidson," Trump said Tuesday.
0:37 | 06/26/18

Video Transcript
Trump continues to say Harley-Davidson used tariffs as excuse
So Harley-Davidson is using that as an excuse. And I don't like that because I've been very good to Harley-Davidson and they used that doesn't excuse and I think the people that ride darlings are not happy with the Harley-Davidson. And I wouldn't be either. But mostly companies are coming back from our country. I was the one that explained are only about a 100% tax in India with a headed terror of a 100%. And I got it down to a much lower number I think it's 50% which is far too much but there were paying a 100% are. Now. Prime minister voting broader way yeah but it's still way too high.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

