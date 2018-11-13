Transcript for Trump criticizes France, could replace Homeland Security secretary

Meanwhile president trump approved a disaster declaration in the state. But his focus based on his Twitter feed at least seems to be more on his recent trip to Paris. Suffice to say it doesn't sell it president had a very good time Karen Travers is outside the White House Karen I don't think he's giving us on an interview hunter neither yet did. It seemed to have a good experience in Paris over the weekend Diane say of wired to that brown pants with the French president and on the crime the residents and they considerable amount of time this morning he's winner. Talking about France talking about now crown talking about his poll numbers pushing back on the grounds criticism about the president's statements about nationalism. And the president as you see there in the screen talking about the US defense of France in the world wars. I had the it also curiously when after France for wine he was saying that France makes excellent climate so does the United States. And they make it very hard for the US to sell its winds in France Diane. Many of the president's more inflammatory tweets we often don't know what prompted it what was he reading what was he watching or listening to this morning to spark this big outburst. Against France many people on social media were also noting that it is the third anniversary of that horrific terror attack in Paris. And this morning the president going out doing when he the United States is oldest and strongest allies. I care it's also starting to sound. You might have yet another cabinet member leaving the White House the Washington Post is reporting that the president is getting ready to remove. Homeland Security secretary Pearson Nilsson what are we hearing about. Yet this seems like it's happening soon but no timeline for exactly when the president would do it multiple sources are telling us that the president is looking to remove Kirsten Nielsen as a Homeland Security secretary or half her resigning. And I and he's also looking to make this a double shift have a chief of staff John Kelly also leave his position. Kelly has been a very forceful defender of Nielsen in the White House and Nielsen has really been a target of the president's anger and frustration about immigration policies he's blames her for the fact that there was in his viewing increasing border crossings. And that the US has had such a difficult time on the southern border. Chief of staff John Kelly when he was the Homeland Security secretary Nelson worked for him since he was very instrumental in getting her into that position very strong defender of her in fact yet confrontation recently with the national security advisor. About here's in Nielsen's job performance so we talk about this before there always these shifts. After a mid term the president of course firing Jeff Sessions last week. Now it's looking like he's gonna make some more changes to his cabinet and his inner circle here at the White House Karen Travers from outside the White House they appreciate it Karen thank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.